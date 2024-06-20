The authors of the film “Bucha”, shot with the assistance of Gur, released the official trailer of the tape

Today, on June 20, the trailer for the film "Bucha" was released, based on real events that took place during the Russian occupation of the city. Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense joined the work on the film, who provided photos and videos, text intercepts of Russian military conversations and Agent data.

This is reported by Gur in Telegram, reports UNN.

As noted in the report, today the trailer for the film "Bucha" was released, which is based on real events that took place during the Russian occupation of the city. The film was made with the assistance of Gur.

While working on the film, representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense helped us a lot. They advised us, provided us with photos and videos, introduced us to the texts of intercepts of Russian military conversations, and Agent data. All this we used in the film - said the screenwriter and producer Alexander Shchur.

It is noted that the main character of the film is a citizen of Kazakhstan, who received asylum in Ukraine a few years before the large - scale war, and during the occupation, risking his own life, saved more than two hundred Ukrainians from the Russian invaders.

The film was created thanks to investments by individuals from Ukraine, Poland, Canada and the United States. The feature film "Bucha" will be released in wide distribution in Ukrainian cinemas on November 7, 2024 - added to the power steering system.

