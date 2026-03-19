The "Affordable Medicines" program was replenished with 37 new drugs in March - NSZU

In March 2026, Ukraine saw another update to the List of Medicines and Medical Devices under the reimbursement program. 37 trade names of medicines were added to the program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Details

The full list of medicines and medical devices under the "Affordable Medicines" program as of March 2026 can be viewed at the link. The dispensing of new drugs in pharmacies by electronic prescription will begin on March 31, 2026.

Currently, the program includes 748 medicines and medical devices, 279 of which are completely free for patients. Affordable medicines by e-prescription are dispensed by 17,363 pharmacies and pharmacy points across the country.

New drugs have been included in the following areas:

Cardiovascular diseases (arterial hypertension, heart failure);

Infectious diseases;

Mental and behavioral disorders;

Epilepsy;

Parkinson's disease;

Diabetes mellitus;

Respiratory diseases;

Ophthalmological diseases (glaucoma);

Migraine;

Pregnancy (prevention);

Oncological diseases (malignant neoplasms of the mammary gland).

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a mixed financing mechanism for the procurement of innovative medicines, allowing regional health departments and hospitals to participate.