The active front line has increased - Syrskyi

The situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. In other areas, the intensity of hostilities has decreased, while the active front line has increased. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports.

"I spent a week on the Eastern Front. I visited almost all the brigades of the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk, Toretsk, Kramatorsk directions, as well as those fighting in Vovchansk and near Kharkiv... Fierce fighting of varying intensity continues everywhere. Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk direction was added, where soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade heroically reduce the number of attacking enemy hordes every day," Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult.

"The enemy, aiming to break through our defense, once again replaced the strike units whose assault units completely lost their combat capability and continued their offensive. Despite the high losses in armored vehicles, the enemy continues to use them in combination with intense artillery fire and fpv drone strikes," noted Syrskyi.

He said that despite the reinforcement of Ukrainian units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and firepower.

"In other areas, the intensity of hostilities decreased, while the active frontline increased," said Syrsky.

