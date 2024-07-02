The active front line has increased - Syrskyi

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 66606 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95842 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 175691 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 221463 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136598 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 364657 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180764 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149108 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197650 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 66496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61311 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74705 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95747 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5376 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9116 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14004 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35263 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37026 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The active front line has increased - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25635 views

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult despite reinforcements, while in other areas the intensity of hostilities has decreased, but the active front line has increased, according to the Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The active front line has increased - Syrskyi

The situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. In other areas, the intensity of hostilities has decreased, while the active front line has increased. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports.

"I spent a week on the Eastern Front. I visited almost all the brigades of the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk, Toretsk, Kramatorsk directions, as well as those fighting in Vovchansk and near Kharkiv... Fierce fighting of varying intensity continues everywhere. Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk direction was added, where  soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade  heroically reduce the number of attacking enemy hordes every day," Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult.

"The enemy, aiming to break through our defense, once again replaced the strike units whose assault units completely lost their combat capability and continued their offensive. Despite the high losses in armored vehicles, the enemy continues to use them in combination with intense artillery fire and fpv drone strikes," noted Syrskyi.

He said that despite the reinforcement of Ukrainian units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and firepower.

"In other areas, the intensity of hostilities decreased, while the active frontline increased," said Syrsky.

Occupants continue to increase the pace of offensive in Donetsk region02.07.24, 19:31 • 39672 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurakhovo
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
