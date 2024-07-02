Occupants continue to increase the pace of offensive in Donetsk region

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have continued to increase the pace of their offensive in the Donetsk region. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 93. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on July 2.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive in the Donetsk region. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 93. Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of Russian occupation troops and inflicting significant losses on the enemy - the statement said.

It is reported that the enemy continues to look for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense in the northern sector.

Near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Two more combat engagements did not end. The situation is under control - the statement said.

The General Staff also reports that in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers made three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to 17. The enemy, supported by air power, is concentrating its efforts on trying to advance towards New York and Toretsk. More than half of all attacks in the sector were registered there. Fighting continues. In addition, the occupants conducted unsuccessful assaults near Pivdenne, Pivdenne and Zalizne - the statement said.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas: