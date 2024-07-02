Occupants continue to increase the pace of offensive in Donetsk region
The Russians continue to escalate their offensive in the Donetsk region - 93 combat clashes along the entire front line, but Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the Russian onslaught and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have continued to increase the pace of their offensive in the Donetsk region. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 93. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on July 2.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive in the Donetsk region. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 93. Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of Russian occupation troops and inflicting significant losses on the enemy
It is reported that the enemy continues to look for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense in the northern sector.
Near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Two more combat engagements did not end. The situation is under control
The General Staff also reports that in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers made three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Another battle is ongoing.
In the Toretsk sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to 17. The enemy, supported by air power, is concentrating its efforts on trying to advance towards New York and Toretsk. More than half of all attacks in the sector were registered there. Fighting continues. In addition, the occupants conducted unsuccessful assaults near Pivdenne, Pivdenne and Zalizne
The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:
- The Pokrovsk sector witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Chystobrodivka and Umanske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, 14 battles are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
- Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove sector. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled three attacks by the occupying army, and two more are ongoing. Our troops stopped three more attacks in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Heorhiivka. The occupants bombed Velyka Novosilka and Katerynivka.
- An enemy attack near Kostyantynivka was repelled in the Vremivsk sector.
- The situation is the same in the Orikhiv sector, where the occupants failed near Robotyne. In addition, they launched eight unguided aerial missiles near Marfopol.
- In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy attacked our defenders twice near Krynky, also unsuccessfully. The areas of Ingulets and Tokarivka were hit by six UAVs.