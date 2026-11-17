The adoption of Ukraine's State Budget for 2027 is expected to be postponed until later than planned. This was reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Finance Committee, on social media on November 17, UNN writes.

The 2027 budget will not be considered during the nearest plenary week (November 23–26) - Zhelezniak noted.

What is the reason

"They are not managing to prepare it in time. More time is needed for coordination with the IMF and other partners," Zhelezniak noted.

When is the vote expected

"It will probably be finally adopted during the penultimate plenary week of the year, December 7–10," the MP stated.

Key indicators of the 2027 Budget before the first reading

According to the Ministry of Finance, the following is envisaged:

UAH 5 trillion 648 billion — budget revenues (+UAH 452.1 billion, or 8.7%, compared with 2026);

UAH 7 trillion 272 billion — budget expenditures (+UAH 864.9 billion, or 13.5%, compared with 2026);

UAH 4 trillion 885 billion — for security and defense. This is 43.8% of projected GDP and UAH 517.9 billion more than the amended plan for 2026;

UAH 540.3 billion — for social payments and measures of the Ministry of Social Policy, which is UAH 72.6 billion more than the amended plan for 2026.

Budget-2027_website111.pdf What the State Budget for 2027 provides for. Source: Ministry of Finance.

"The government continues active negotiations with international partners regarding sources of budget financing. External assistance is critically important for ensuring social and humanitarian expenditures, and receiving it directly depends on the adoption of laws and the implementation of reforms," the Ministry of Finance stated.

The IMF will continue negotiations online after its mission to Ukraine: no agreement yet, with $1.6 billion at stake

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Ukraine's State Budget for 2027 in the first reading.

As Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Finance Committee, previously explained, after the Verkhovna Rada voted on the draft State Budget for 2027, it was to be submitted to the government, and the second reading and final vote had previously been planned for November 23–26.