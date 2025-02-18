Taiwan agrees on a multibillion-dollar defense contract with the United States

Taiwan is considering purchasing billions of dollars worth of weapons from the United States. In this way, Taipei hopes to enlist the support of the Trump administration because of China's pressure on the island. This was reported by UNN with reference to the news agency Reuters.

Details

The news outlet cites its own sources as saying that the package is to include cruise missiles for coastal defense and missiles for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

I would be very surprised if it was less than $8 billion. Somewhere between 7 and 10 billion dollars - The source said.

Another source familiar with the matter said that Taiwan plans to propose a special defense budget that will prioritize precision munitions, air defense modernization, command and control systems, equipment for reserve forces, and anti-drone technology.

Xi Jinping says 'reunification' with Taiwan inevitable

In a comment to the agency, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that he wants to speed up the supply of weapons to the island nation.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense refused to comment on the details of the procurement, but said it was focused on building its defense.

“Any weapons and equipment that can achieve these army development goals are subject to tender,” the ministry said in a statement.

Recall

The US State Department has approved the sale of $265 million worth of military equipment to Taiwan to modernize its command and control and communications systems. Earlier, it approved the supply of F-16 spare parts and radars worth $385 million.

Taiwan conducts first exercise to simulate response to Chinese attack