Taganrog and Krasnodar hit by one of the largest drone attacks since the start of the war - monitors

On the night of March 30, a number of Russian regions were attacked by drones. Particularly powerful explosions occurred in Taganrog and Krasnodar, where local residents are already calling this attack one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra and Russian local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

In Krasnodar, according to the Russian operational headquarters, several apartments in a high-rise building in the Prikubansky district were damaged due to a UAV fall. Windows were blown out in the building, and one of the balconies was also damaged. According to official information, three people were injured - one adult and two children. They did not require hospitalization.

In Taganrog, fires broke out in the private sector after the strike

Apparently, Taganrog was hit the hardest. After the attack, a fire broke out there in the private sector. According to local residents, the city experienced one of the strongest attacks during the entire war.

According to available footage, the fire broke out in the area of Ostrovsky, 3rd Novoselkovskaya, and Dzerzhinsky streets. Russian authorities have already confirmed that one person died and another was injured as a result of the attack in Taganrog.

In recent months, drone attacks on Russian territory have become significantly more massive and deeper. Strikes are increasingly affecting not only border regions, but also large cities and important rear areas that were previously considered relatively safe.

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