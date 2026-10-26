Sybiha criticized the idea of nominating Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the proposal to nominate former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.

I am convinced that Viktor Orbán, as UN Secretary-General, would inevitably employ his skillful veto and blackmail techniques, which he has honed over the years by derailing key EU decisions. We can share with the rest of the world our excellent experience of taking him out for coffee in a timely manner - the statement said.

Addition

The Trump administration is promoting Orbán as a joint candidate of the United States, Russia, and China for the position of UN Secretary-General. He may be presented after the congressional elections.

UN Secretary-General election: the race for the next chief’s position may depend on compromises between the United States and China