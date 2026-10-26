Sybiha criticized the idea of nominating Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 11476 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
11:48 AM • 8878 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
11:27 AM • 10732 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
11:11 AM • 11373 views
Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization
11:06 AM • 10508 views
Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason
October 26, 07:10 AM • 18482 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
October 26, 06:00 AM • 26070 views
NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise
October 26, 02:22 AM • 34016 views
Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injuredPhoto
October 25, 09:43 PM • 39021 views
A fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeVideo
October 25, 08:22 PM • 38510 views
Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
82%
752mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 26 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 26, 03:58 AM • 6104 views
Starshield outages reduced the Ukrainian Armed Forces' interception of Russian drones - ISWOctober 26, 04:33 AM • 10766 views
Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliamentOctober 26, 05:17 AM • 22631 views
US is "on the verge" of trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine - JohnsonOctober 26, 06:37 AM • 9018 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideo08:00 AM • 20558 views
Publications
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 11469 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 55151 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 61542 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 84113 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 108186 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Aleksandar Vučić
Olena Shuliak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Germany
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in London01:49 PM • 22 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideo08:00 AM • 20699 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 31108 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 31366 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 35818 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Starlink
Shahed-136
Technology
Fox News

Sybiha criticized the idea of nominating Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Sybiha said that Orbán would use his skills of veto and blackmail at the UN. The Trump administration is allegedly promoting his candidacy.

Sybiha criticized the idea of nominating Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the proposal to nominate former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.

I am convinced that Viktor Orbán, as UN Secretary-General, would inevitably employ his skillful veto and blackmail techniques, which he has honed over the years by derailing key EU decisions. We can share with the rest of the world our excellent experience of taking him out for coffee in a timely manner

- the statement said.

Addition

The Trump administration is promoting Orbán as a joint candidate of the United States, Russia, and China for the position of UN Secretary-General. He may be presented after the congressional elections.

UN Secretary-General election: the race for the next chief’s position may depend on compromises between the United States and China21.09.26, 23:01 • 4550 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United States Congress
United Nations
European Union
China
Viktor Orbán