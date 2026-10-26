Sybiha criticized the idea of nominating Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General
Kyiv • UNN
Sybiha said that Orbán would use his skills of veto and blackmail at the UN. The Trump administration is allegedly promoting his candidacy.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the proposal to nominate former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.
I am convinced that Viktor Orbán, as UN Secretary-General, would inevitably employ his skillful veto and blackmail techniques, which he has honed over the years by derailing key EU decisions. We can share with the rest of the world our excellent experience of taking him out for coffee in a timely manner
Addition
The Trump administration is promoting Orbán as a joint candidate of the United States, Russia, and China for the position of UN Secretary-General. He may be presented after the congressional elections.
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