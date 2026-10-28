Sybiga named three levels at which Russia seeks to divide the West

Russia’s strategic goal, according to Ukrainian intelligence, is to divide Western partners at three levels. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this during a plenary session of the Nordic Council in Helsinki on October 28, UNN reports.

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According to Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian intelligence has identified Russia’s strategic goal.

Putin wants to dismantle NATO and the EU from within; he has assigned Moldova a key role in this - NYT

According to our intelligence, Russia’s strategic goal is to divide us at three levels: Europe and the United States, EU and NATO countries from one another, as well as European states from within. There is only one effective response — unity at all three levels – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Russia wants to segment the EU following a similar example as for Ukraine: the Center for Counteracting Disinformation announced the Kremlin's scenario