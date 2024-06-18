Swiss Parliamentary Committee approves indirect arms exports to Ukraine

The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of parliament, has supported a proposal that would allow indirect arms exports to Ukraine. This was reported by Blick, according to UNN.

Details

The committee proposed to amend the law prohibiting the re-export of weapons to Ukraine. To this end, they initiated the submission of a draft law to the parliament.

During consideration in the committee, the proposal was supported by 10 MPs. Another 10 were against, and four abstained. The final decision was made by the committee's chairman, Seiler Graf, - the publication reports.

Currently, the draft law is to be considered by the Swiss National Council and the Council of Cantons (the upper house of parliament). Only if MPs support the initiative can the decision on weapons for Ukraine come into force.

The publication notes that Switzerland is a neutral country, which prohibits it from supplying weapons to Ukraine. The transfer of Swiss-made weapons to the Ukrainian military is also prohibited for third countries.

