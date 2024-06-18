Swiss Parliamentary Committee approves indirect arms exports to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A Swiss parliamentary committee has approved a proposal to amend the law to allow indirect arms exports to Ukraine, which are currently prohibited due to the country's neutrality.
The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of parliament, has supported a proposal that would allow indirect arms exports to Ukraine. This was reported by Blick, according to UNN.
Details
The committee proposed to amend the law prohibiting the re-export of weapons to Ukraine. To this end, they initiated the submission of a draft law to the parliament.
During consideration in the committee, the proposal was supported by 10 MPs. Another 10 were against, and four abstained. The final decision was made by the committee's chairman, Seiler Graf,
Currently, the draft law is to be considered by the Swiss National Council and the Council of Cantons (the upper house of parliament). Only if MPs support the initiative can the decision on weapons for Ukraine come into force.
The publication notes that Switzerland is a neutral country, which prohibits it from supplying weapons to Ukraine. The transfer of Swiss-made weapons to the Ukrainian military is also prohibited for third countries.
Denmark, Germany and Hungary to jointly purchase Skyranger air defense systems6/18/24, 4:59 PM • 16776 views