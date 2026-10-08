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Profanity and physical force during a lesson: a scandal has erupted in Odesa region over a teacher’s conduct

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

In the video, the teacher allegedly swore at and pushed a student during the lesson. The Ombudsman contacted the police, and an official investigation is ongoing.

Profanity and physical force during a lesson: a scandal has erupted in Odesa region over a teacher’s conduct
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets’s Telegram channel

In Odesa region, a teacher was dismissed after a video emerged online in which he allegedly uses physical force against a student and uses obscene language. This was reported by UNN, citing a statement by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets. 

Details

According to Lubinets, he saw a video on social media showing a teacher swearing at and shoving a child during a lesson.  The Ombudsman said he had already sent relevant appeals to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region and the regional Children's Service so that they could establish all the circumstances of the incident.

"I have already sent letters to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region and the Children's Service of Odesa region so that the situation can be thoroughly investigated and all the circumstances established," Lubinets said.

He emphasized that the use of physical force, humiliation and intimidation of children is  unacceptable regardless of the circumstances of the conflict.

"Shouting, swearing, pushing or aggression are not teaching methods. A teacher may be tired, may face a student's difficult behavior, and a conflict may arise. But the adult in this situation must remain an adult. And a teacher must also remain a professional," the Ombudsman stressed.

Lubinets also noted that legal and educational mechanisms exist for resolving conflict situations in schools. In particular, parents, school psychologists, social educators and the administration of the educational institution can be involved.

According to the Ombudsman, the teacher shown in the video has already been dismissed. At the same time, the official results of the investigation into the circumstances of the incident are still pending.

"If the facts recorded on the video are confirmed, the competent authorities must provide an assessment," he added.

The Ombudsman emphasized that a school must remain a safe environment for children, where they can receive knowledge and support without fearing aggression from adults.

We remind you

Recently, at a school in Vinnytsia region, a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson. The 25-year-old teacher was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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