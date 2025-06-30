Suspect in organizing a group of serial arsonists extradited from Romania

$41.640.06
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 8775 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 22914 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 53098 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 78336 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 107457 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 99475 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 245056 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 190940 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95669 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104699 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 23179 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 28917 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 32904 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 20042 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8687 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 53098 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 245056 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 265426 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 251952 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 310391 views
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Hakan Fidan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Hungary
Iran
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 9049 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 33258 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 72502 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 84493 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 190940 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
IRIS-T
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Suspect in organizing a group of serial arsonists extradited from Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 559 views

A man suspected of organizing a criminal group of arsonists that destroyed four houses and five apartments has been extradited from Romania. He had been on the wanted list since January 2024, and on June 25, 2025, he was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement.

Suspect in organizing a group of serial arsonists extradited from Romania

A suspect in organizing a criminal group of arsonists, who was hiding, was extradited from Romania at the request of the prosecutor's office, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Prosecutor General's Office, within the framework of international legal cooperation with the competent authorities of Romania, ensured the extradition of a citizen of Ukraine who was wanted for criminal prosecution," the statement reads.

The extradited person, as well as other members of the criminal group, are reportedly suspected of intentional property damage (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers detained ten perpetrators back in January 2024, and in April 2025, the organizer himself was detained in Romania.

"On June 25, 2025, he was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the 'Orlivka' checkpoint in Odesa region. Currently, he has been remanded in custody," the prosecutor's office noted.

Case essence

According to the investigation, the man left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He, as the prosecutor's office reported, formed a criminal group that included ten members.

"For a monetary reward of 500 to 3000 US dollars, they set fire to citizens' property in different regions of the country. The organizer found customers through Telegram channels. The members of the criminal group carefully prepared for each crime - they conducted reconnaissance, made 'Molotov cocktails'. To report on the work performed to the customer, they carried out video recording," the prosecutor's office said.

In total, they reportedly managed to destroy four private houses and five apartments.

Suspects in the sale of counterfeit dollars extradited from Germany to Ukraine25.06.25, 17:11 • 3083 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
