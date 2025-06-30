Suspect in organizing a group of serial arsonists extradited from Romania

A suspect in organizing a criminal group of arsonists, who was hiding, was extradited from Romania at the request of the prosecutor's office, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Prosecutor General's Office, within the framework of international legal cooperation with the competent authorities of Romania, ensured the extradition of a citizen of Ukraine who was wanted for criminal prosecution," the statement reads.

The extradited person, as well as other members of the criminal group, are reportedly suspected of intentional property damage (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers detained ten perpetrators back in January 2024, and in April 2025, the organizer himself was detained in Romania.

"On June 25, 2025, he was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the 'Orlivka' checkpoint in Odesa region. Currently, he has been remanded in custody," the prosecutor's office noted.

Case essence

According to the investigation, the man left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He, as the prosecutor's office reported, formed a criminal group that included ten members.

"For a monetary reward of 500 to 3000 US dollars, they set fire to citizens' property in different regions of the country. The organizer found customers through Telegram channels. The members of the criminal group carefully prepared for each crime - they conducted reconnaissance, made 'Molotov cocktails'. To report on the work performed to the customer, they carried out video recording," the prosecutor's office said.

In total, they reportedly managed to destroy four private houses and five apartments.

