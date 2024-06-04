Supreme Mufti of Crimea calls on Muslim countries to support peace summit

On the eve of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Crimean Mufti aider Rustamov called on Muslim governments to support Ukraine's efforts to establish a "comprehensive, just and sustainable world." This is reported by "Crimea.Realii", writes UNN.

Details

In his appeal, the Supreme Mufti of Crimea noted that the Muslims of Ukraine, Crimean Tatars since 2014 "have become victims of the war that Russia is currently waging by wild methods.

We, the autochthonous people of Crimea, were expelled from our native land, from our native homes. Those who remained in the occupation are subjected to violence, torture, imprisonment, kidnapping and murder during these 10 years, and their children in kindergartens and schools are forced to sing the Russian national anthem and march in Russian military uniforms, and then mobilized into the Russian army as cannon fodder. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Crimea do not live in peace, they live in war, Rustemov said in his address.

Addition

The global peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. According to the latest data from the Office of the president of Ukraine, participation in the World Summit was confirmed by 107 countries and international organizations.

Peace summit: Hungary is still considering participation