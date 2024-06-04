Supreme Mufti of Crimea calls on Muslim countries to support peace summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Supreme Mufti of Crimea calls on Muslim countries to support peace summit

Supreme Mufti of Crimea calls on Muslim countries to support peace summit

On the eve of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the Supreme Mufti of Crimea called on Muslim governments to support Ukraine's efforts to establish a "comprehensive, just and sustainable world.

On the eve of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Crimean Mufti aider Rustamov called on Muslim governments to support Ukraine's efforts to establish a "comprehensive, just and sustainable world." This is reported by "Crimea.Realii", writes UNN.

Details

In his appeal, the Supreme Mufti of Crimea noted that the Muslims of Ukraine, Crimean Tatars since 2014 "have become victims of the war that Russia is currently waging by wild methods.

We, the autochthonous people of Crimea, were expelled from our native land, from our native homes. Those who remained in the occupation are subjected to violence, torture, imprisonment, kidnapping and murder during these 10 years, and their children in kindergartens and schools are forced to sing the Russian national anthem and march in Russian military uniforms, and then mobilized into the Russian army as cannon fodder. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Crimea do not live in peace, they live in war,

Rustemov said in his address.

Addition

The global peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. According to the latest data from the Office of the president of Ukraine, participation in the World Summit was confirmed by 107 countries and international organizations.

Peace summit: Hungary is still considering participation6/3/24, 9:15 AM • 26945 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
krymCrimea
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

