Supporting entrepreneurship in Brovary: government and business are partners in economic recovery

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN about support programs for entrepreneurs operating in the Brovary community, including grant opportunities and innovation promotion. He emphasized that business is the driving force behind the economy and will play a key role in the community's post-war recovery.

We understand that entrepreneurs are the engine of our economy. Under martial law, their role becomes even more important, as they not only provide jobs but also stimulate economic development of the community - said Ihor Sapozhko.

He emphasized that supporting local businesses is a priority for the Brovary authorities. In particular, he said, it is important to create favorable conditions for doing business.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that entrepreneurs feel our support, are confident in the stability of their work and have all the conditions for development even in difficult conditions. This is our shared responsibility for the future of the community and its economic recovery," added Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor said that the Brovary community is implementing a number of programs to support and develop local entrepreneurs.

For example, there is the program "EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalization of small and medium-sized businesses". Igor Sapozhko explained that it was founded together with European partners for the development of tourism, craft production and creative industries. However, the full-scale war unleashed by Russia has made its own adjustments and the program has been adapted to the current realities. Now it is focused on supporting small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in general. The program is funded by the EU and the German government and includes training seminars, consultations on doing business and accessing new markets. Assistance in rebuilding enterprises affected by the war is also an important aspect.

In addition, a Business Support Center was opened in Brovary last year. Its specialists provide consulting assistance to entrepreneurs. They help business representatives find available grants, fulfill the conditions for receiving them, and organize educational events, such as trainings and intensives to develop business skills.

Another interesting and important initiative is the UWE HUB project. It supports women entrepreneurs as part of a partnership between the Executive Committee of the Brovary City Council, the Center for CSR Development, and GlobalGiving (USA). The goal of the project is to develop women's entrepreneurship, including training programs and consultations for starting or expanding their own business.

Also, according to the mayor, grant programs from the state are active in the Brovary community. Entrepreneurs can take advantage of the government's eRobota initiative, which includes several programs:

Microgrants for starting your own business.

Grants for the development of processing enterprises.

State funding for the establishment of gardens and the development of greenhouses.

Grants for startups, particularly in the IT sector, as well as for training in IT specialties.

Ihor Sapozhko said that in order to stimulate the economic development of the community, municipally owned land plots are put up for electronic auction on the state platform. Brovary City Council approves the allocation of land. This approach allows entrepreneurs to obtain land for their projects on favorable terms.

In addition, local businesses receive preferential terms for leasing municipal property. In particular, the city authorities lease premises on a competitive basis, with the abolition of penalties for overdue rent during the period of martial law.

Another tool to facilitate doing business in Brovary is the integration of digital tools. The Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction (USESC) allows you to issue construction passports and obtain urban planning conditions.

"These initiatives help to create favorable conditions for business, increase the economic resilience of the community and ensure its rapid recovery after the war," said Igor Sapozhko.

Brovary is one example of a successful international partnership. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, during the martial law period, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs as part of 76 investment projects . He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - currently there are more than 18 thousand of them.

In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.

In total, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.