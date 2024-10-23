Supporting entrepreneurship in Brovary: government and business are partners in economic recovery

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Supporting entrepreneurship in Brovary: government and business are partners in economic recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13818 views

The mayor of Brovary spoke about programs to support entrepreneurs, including grant opportunities and innovation. The authorities create favorable conditions for business, which stimulates the economic development of the community.

Supporting entrepreneurship in Brovary: government and business are partners in economic recovery

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN about support programs for entrepreneurs operating in the Brovary community, including grant opportunities and innovation promotion. He emphasized that business is the driving force behind the economy and will play a key role in the community's post-war recovery.

We understand that entrepreneurs are the engine of our economy. Under martial law, their role becomes even more important, as they not only provide jobs but also stimulate economic development of the community

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

He emphasized that supporting local businesses is a priority for the Brovary authorities. In particular, he said, it is important to create favorable conditions for doing business.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that entrepreneurs feel our support, are confident in the stability of their work and have all the conditions for development even in difficult conditions. This is our shared responsibility for the future of the community and its economic recovery," added Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor said that the Brovary community is implementing a number of programs to support and develop local entrepreneurs.

For example, there is the program "EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalization of small and medium-sized businesses". Igor Sapozhko explained that it was founded together with European partners for the development of tourism, craft production and creative industries. However, the full-scale war unleashed by Russia has made its own adjustments and the program has been adapted to the current realities. Now it is focused on supporting small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in general. The program is funded by the EU and the German government and includes training seminars, consultations on doing business and accessing new markets. Assistance in rebuilding enterprises affected by the war is also an important aspect.

In addition, a Business Support Center was opened in Brovary last year. Its specialists provide consulting assistance to entrepreneurs. They help business representatives find available grants, fulfill the conditions for receiving them, and organize educational events, such as trainings and intensives to develop business skills.

Another interesting and important initiative is the UWE HUB project. It supports women entrepreneurs as part of a partnership between the Executive Committee of the Brovary City Council, the Center for CSR Development, and GlobalGiving (USA). The goal of the project is to develop women's entrepreneurship, including training programs and consultations for starting or expanding their own business.

A woman volunteer supported by children: why an interior designer from Kyiv region decided to change her life because of Russian aggression05.09.24, 09:42 • 95400 views

Also, according to the mayor,  grant programs from the state are active in the Brovary community. Entrepreneurs can take advantage of the government's eRobota initiative, which includes several programs:

  • Microgrants for starting your own business.
  • Grants for the development of processing enterprises.
  • State funding for the establishment of gardens and the development of greenhouses.
  • Grants for startups, particularly in the IT sector, as well as for training in IT specialties.

Ihor Sapozhko said that in order to stimulate the economic development of the community, municipally owned land plots are put up for electronic auction on the state platform. Brovary City Council approves the allocation of land. This approach allows entrepreneurs to obtain land for their projects on favorable terms.

In addition, local businesses receive preferential terms for leasing municipal property. In particular, the city authorities lease premises on a competitive basis, with the abolition of penalties for overdue rent during the period of martial law.

Another tool to facilitate doing business in Brovary is the integration of digital tools. The Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction (USESC) allows you to issue construction passports and obtain urban planning conditions.

"These initiatives help to create favorable conditions for business, increase the economic resilience of the community and ensure its rapid recovery after the war," said Igor Sapozhko.

Add

Brovary is one example of a successful international partnership. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, during the martial law period, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs as part of 76 investment projects . He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - currently there are more than 18 thousand of them. 

In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.

In total, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyKyiv region
