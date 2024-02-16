ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101428 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128089 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170962 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275122 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177771 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243930 views

Sumy resident, who leaked AFU positions to occupiers, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28453 views

A Russian citizen living in Sumy region was sentenced to 10 years in prison for passing on the coordinates of Ukrainian military fortifications and positions to the occupiers.

A resident of Sumy region, who is a citizen of Russia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for providing the occupiers with the coordinates of fortifications on the border area and leaking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a citizen of the Russian Federation was found guilty of unauthorized provision of information on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to an enemy border guard.

On February 15, 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Krasnopilsky District Court.

The prosecutor proved in court that the accused, having lived for a long time in one of the border villages of Sumy district, illegally crossed the border with Russia in February 2023, where he was stopped by the occupiers' border service. Communicating with the racists, the man told them about the locations of the Armed Forces units in the border area. Moreover, he clearly demonstrated on an electronic tablet the positions of Ukrainian defenders, the coordinates of fortifications and checkpoints

the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

During the search, the police found and seized symbols of totalitarian regimes and cell phones that are banned in Ukraine. He was waiting for the court's verdict in custody.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the SBU Office in Sumy region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising