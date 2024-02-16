Sumy resident, who leaked AFU positions to occupiers, sentenced to 10 years in prison

A resident of Sumy region, who is a citizen of Russia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for providing the occupiers with the coordinates of fortifications on the border area and leaking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

It is noted that a citizen of the Russian Federation was found guilty of unauthorized provision of information on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to an enemy border guard.

On February 15, 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Krasnopilsky District Court.

The prosecutor proved in court that the accused, having lived for a long time in one of the border villages of Sumy district, illegally crossed the border with Russia in February 2023, where he was stopped by the occupiers' border service. Communicating with the racists, the man told them about the locations of the Armed Forces units in the border area. Moreover, he clearly demonstrated on an electronic tablet the positions of Ukrainian defenders, the coordinates of fortifications and checkpoints the statement said.

During the search, the police found and seized symbols of totalitarian regimes and cell phones that are banned in Ukraine. He was waiting for the court's verdict in custody.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the SBU Office in Sumy region.

