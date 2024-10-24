StratCom Center: reports that “seven NATO countries are against Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance” are not true
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Strategic Communications of Ukraine denied reports that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance. The president's spokesman said that this information was not true.
The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, referring to a comment by the spokesman for the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov, called untrue the media reports that "seven NATO countries are against Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance," UNN reports.
Details
"Seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance". This is false. False: In addition to Germany and the United States, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain are against Ukraine's accession to NATO. Politico writes about this with reference to American officials and NATO officials. Truth: The information disseminated in the media is not true, said the spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, quoted by Ukrinform," the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said on Telegram.
"These rumors are beneficial to those who want to create a false impression that Ukraine's accession does not have broad support among the Alliance members. In fact, the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the vast majority of member states, and active advocacy work is underway for the rest," the President's spokesman said.
Nikiforov also emphasized that the invitation is the first point of President Zelensky's Victory Plan and a reliable way to a just and lasting peace.
Previously
Politico, citing its own sources, wrote that Germany and the United States are not the only countries blocking Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, with Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain also resisting.