Starlink and Diia.Biznes: Fedorov had the first conversation with a new Polish colleague

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101173 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127685 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129171 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177708 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106024 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100915 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80972 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77611 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89916 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228971 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240335 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103584 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119897 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120323 views
Actual
Starlink and Diia.Biznes: Fedorov had the first conversation with a new Polish colleague

Starlink and Diia.Biznes: Fedorov had the first conversation with a new Polish colleague

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26913 views

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov discussed ongoing digital cooperation with his Polish counterpart, noting Poland's key support for Ukraine's digital infrastructure in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had his first conversation with his Polish counterpart, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski. They discussed cooperation that is built on a solid foundation, as since the full-scale invasion, Poland has become a key partner of the digital state. This was stated by Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

"We discussed cooperation that is built on a solid foundation - in the almost 2 years since the full-scale Russian invasion, Poland has become almost a key partner of the digital state," Fedorov wrote.

The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system: Fedorov explains how it will work01.02.24, 19:30 • 34791 view

He noted that Poland's assistance includes the transfer of state databases to the cloud and the deployment of an entire infrastructure for Ukrainian registries.

"Poland is also a leader in providing Ukraine with Strarlink. Almost 20 thousand terminals have already become part of the critical infrastructure. A few months after the start of the invasion, in May 2022, with the support of the Polish Government, we opened the first Diia.Business foreign center in Warsaw. It is now a hub for Ukrainians who have left the country, offering advice on legalizing and starting a business in Poland," said Fedorov.

Fedorov comments on the failure of Diya at the Eurovision National Selection03.02.24, 23:14 • 31822 views

He expressed confidence that the Center's work contributed to the fact that in 2023 Ukrainians opened a record number of new businesses in Poland.

"For its part, Ukraine has been helping Poland with expertise for mObywatel, the Polish equivalent of Diia, with digital documents and services. We are ready to continue sharing our experience with Polish colleagues. I have a painting from my Polish colleagues in my office - a blue and yellow house on a white and red background. Ukrainians and Poles are two very strong nations. We need to continue building partnerships and implementing great projects together. I'm waiting for Krzysztof Gawkowski in Kyiv," Fedorov said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
warsawWarsaw
telegramTelegram
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising