Starlink and Diia.Biznes: Fedorov had the first conversation with a new Polish colleague

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had his first conversation with his Polish counterpart, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski. They discussed cooperation that is built on a solid foundation, as since the full-scale invasion, Poland has become a key partner of the digital state. This was stated by Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

"We discussed cooperation that is built on a solid foundation - in the almost 2 years since the full-scale Russian invasion, Poland has become almost a key partner of the digital state," Fedorov wrote.

The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system: Fedorov explains how it will work

He noted that Poland's assistance includes the transfer of state databases to the cloud and the deployment of an entire infrastructure for Ukrainian registries.

"Poland is also a leader in providing Ukraine with Strarlink. Almost 20 thousand terminals have already become part of the critical infrastructure. A few months after the start of the invasion, in May 2022, with the support of the Polish Government, we opened the first Diia.Business foreign center in Warsaw. It is now a hub for Ukrainians who have left the country, offering advice on legalizing and starting a business in Poland," said Fedorov.

Fedorov comments on the failure of Diya at the Eurovision National Selection

He expressed confidence that the Center's work contributed to the fact that in 2023 Ukrainians opened a record number of new businesses in Poland.

"For its part, Ukraine has been helping Poland with expertise for mObywatel, the Polish equivalent of Diia, with digital documents and services. We are ready to continue sharing our experience with Polish colleagues. I have a painting from my Polish colleagues in my office - a blue and yellow house on a white and red background. Ukrainians and Poles are two very strong nations. We need to continue building partnerships and implementing great projects together. I'm waiting for Krzysztof Gawkowski in Kyiv," Fedorov said.