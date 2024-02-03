Fedorov comments on the failure of Diya at the Eurovision National Selection
Kyiv • UNN
The Diia app crashed during the Eurovision voting due to a record number of requests - 15,000 requests per second, which exceeded its capacity of 800 requests per second compared to the previous year.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained why the Diia app crashed during the voting at the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. He posted his message on Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
He noted that today was a record number of users in Diia in the history of the project. Instead of 800 requests per second, as it was during the voting last year, there were 15,000 requests.
Compared to last year, we increased our capacity by 5 times (and received 20 times more requests). That's why there is a huge queue. I apologize for this situation. We will make a detailed analysis and implement organizational changes to be ready for similar waves of traffic.
He also reminded us that these are the first steps of the largest-scale development of the digital state in the world and promised that Diia would resume its work in a few hours
We will go through, record, and move to the next level. The situation is already stabilizing, and in a few hours everything will be fully operational, and everyone will be able to vote now, at night and throughout the day tomorrow.