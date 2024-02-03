Fedorov comments on the failure of Diya at the Eurovision National Selection

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained why the Diia app crashed during the voting at the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. He posted his message on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

He noted that today was a record number of users in Diia in the history of the project. Instead of 800 requests per second, as it was during the voting last year, there were 15,000 requests.

Compared to last year, we increased our capacity by 5 times (and received 20 times more requests). That's why there is a huge queue. I apologize for this situation. We will make a detailed analysis and implement organizational changes to be ready for similar waves of traffic. Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation

He also reminded us that these are the first steps of the largest-scale development of the digital state in the world and promised that Diia would resume its work in a few hours