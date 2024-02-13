Spying on planes and air defense: 18-year-old russian agent detained in Kyiv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101173 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127685 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168887 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274812 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177708 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243687 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106024 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100915 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80972 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77611 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228971 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240335 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103584 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119897 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120323 views
Spying on planes and air defense: 18-year-old russian agent detained in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25818 views

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained an 18-year-old Kyiv resident who was remotely recruited by russian intelligence to spy on Ukrainian aircraft while renting an apartment near an airfield.

A russian agent who deliberately rented an apartment near an airfield to spy on Ukrainian military aircraft was exposed in Kyiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

SBU cyber specialists detained another FSB agent who was collecting intelligence on the Defense Forces and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region.

To gather intelligence, the Russian agent stayed for several days in a rented apartment near a local airfield.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an 18-year-old resident of the capital. Several months ago, the young man was remotely recruited by an FSB officer, who has already been identified by the SBU.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a cell phone and a computer with evidence of his correspondence with the Russian special service were seized. A bank card was also found to which funds from the FSB were "transferred".

The SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment

- the SBU summarized.

A Russian spy was detained after installing webcams near Mykolaiv port09.02.24, 11:28 • 26509 views

Addendum

The Kyiv resident came to the attention of the aggressor because of his activity in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he approved of the armed aggression against Ukraine.

As law enforcement officers found out, the agent later communicated with his Russian handler through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.

Investigators also found that guy was reconnoitering the geolocation of the Armed Forces' air defense systems and finding out the accuracy of enemy "arrivals" at power facilities.

SBU officers detained the offender red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a power generating enterprise in Kyiv.

Recall

A former law enforcement officer from Kharkiv region was accused of treason for siding with Russian troops during the occupation and working at their checkpoints, and then fleeing to Russia with his brother.

In addition, the brothers are suspected of guiding an enemy missile at a cafe in the village of Groza.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising