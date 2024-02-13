Spying on planes and air defense: 18-year-old russian agent detained in Kyiv region

A russian agent who deliberately rented an apartment near an airfield to spy on Ukrainian military aircraft was exposed in Kyiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

SBU cyber specialists detained another FSB agent who was collecting intelligence on the Defense Forces and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region.

To gather intelligence, the Russian agent stayed for several days in a rented apartment near a local airfield.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an 18-year-old resident of the capital. Several months ago, the young man was remotely recruited by an FSB officer, who has already been identified by the SBU.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a cell phone and a computer with evidence of his correspondence with the Russian special service were seized. A bank card was also found to which funds from the FSB were "transferred".

The SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

The Kyiv resident came to the attention of the aggressor because of his activity in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he approved of the armed aggression against Ukraine.

As law enforcement officers found out, the agent later communicated with his Russian handler through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.

Investigators also found that guy was reconnoitering the geolocation of the Armed Forces' air defense systems and finding out the accuracy of enemy "arrivals" at power facilities.

SBU officers detained the offender red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a power generating enterprise in Kyiv.

