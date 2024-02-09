A Russian spy was detained after installing webcams near Mykolaiv port

The Security Service detained a Russian agent who installed webcams near the Mykolaiv seaport to spy on warships. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the enemy's special attention was focused on warships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as ships of the Ukrainian merchant fleet exporting agricultural products. To track the locations of Ukrainian vessels, the defendant installed several webcams on technological facilities near the local port.

After installing the video devices, they were supposed to carry out continuous online broadcasting of sea and river traffic with remote access to the Russian special services.

However, SBU officers promptly discovered and deactivated the hidden video devices. The offender was detained "red-handed" when he tried to install another webcam overlooking the river area. Thus, the SBU prevented the transfer of intelligence to the occupiers, which they planned to use to conduct targeted air strikes in the region, - the report says.

According to the investigation, another task of the Russian agent was to identify ground facilities of the Defense Forces, including military hospitals, training centers and checkpoints.

According to the investigation, the attacker was an employee of a local company who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service at the end of 2023. He came to the attention of the occupiers because of his activity in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he approved of armed aggression against Ukraine. Later, the agent communicated with his Russian handler through an anonymous chat in the popular messenger.

During the search, a cell phone with evidence of his communication with the aggressor was seized from the detainee. The law enforcement also found tools for mounting video cameras and boxes from them.

Currently, the Security Service investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He faces life imprisonment.

