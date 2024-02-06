SBU exposes former and current employees of Ukrainian special services who were part of the FSB agent network

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday that it had neutralized the FSB agent network, which included former and current officials of Ukraine's special services, including the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as well as an employee of the regional SBU office, UNN reports.

Details

"The SBU neutralized a powerful agent network of the FSB military counterintelligence operating in Ukraine. As a result of a multi-stage special operation, 5 members of the enemy group were detained in different regions. Among them are former officials of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as well as an employee of the SBU regional office," the SBU said.

