Spiegel: Europe is looking for ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces around the world

US military aid to Ukraine is blocked in Congress, while Europeans are looking for ammunition stocks around the world. Spiegel writes about this, UNN reports .

We try to buy ammunition all over the world said General Christian Freuding, Chief of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the German Ministry of Defense is forced to come up with new ways to get scarce shells for Kyiv every day. The authors of the article note that time is working against Ukraine's European allies.

According to Western intelligence services, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will run out of their own reserves "no later than June," but possibly earlier, the newspaper writes.

Earlier, a senior NATO official said that Ukrainian troops on the front line are forced to limit the use of ammunition, forcing commanders to make difficult choices.

