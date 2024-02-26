$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42261 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 165728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205658 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253661 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159779 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372615 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Spiegel: Europe is looking for ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28875 views

Europeans are looking for ammunition around the world as the Ukrainian military needs more to keep fighting and American aid is blocked in Congress.

Spiegel: Europe is looking for ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces around the world

US military aid to Ukraine is blocked in Congress, while Europeans are looking for ammunition stocks around the world. Spiegel writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

We try to buy ammunition all over the world

said General Christian Freuding, Chief of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the German Ministry of Defense is forced to come up with new ways to get scarce shells for Kyiv every day. The authors of the article note that time is working against Ukraine's European allies.

According to Western intelligence services, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will run out of their own reserves "no later than June," but possibly earlier, the newspaper writes.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, a senior NATO official said that Ukrainian troops on the front line are forced to limit the use of ammunition, forcing commanders to make difficult choices.

Ukraine would not have lost Avdiivka if all ammunition had been provided - Kuleba20.02.24, 23:03 • 56953 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
United States Congress
Der Spiegel
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
