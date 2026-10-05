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Spain's prime minister has called early elections amid the housing crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

Pedro Sánchez has called early elections in Spain for November 29 following protests over the housing crisis. Polls predict an advantage for the center-right.

Spain's prime minister has called early elections amid the housing crisis

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced early elections for November 29 on Monday. The vote could mark the end of the last major socialist government in the EU and remove one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s leading European critics from the political forefront. Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Sánchez was prompted to call early elections by the housing crisis, which sparked nationwide protests after 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal was evicted in Madrid from the apartment where she had lived since 1956. On Friday, lawmakers rejected two bills intended to resolve the problem.

Sánchez’s standing had already been weakened by corruption scandals that undermined the position of his Socialist Party. This summer, the prime minister faced harsh criticism over the migration crisis in the enclave of Ceuta.

According to polls, Spaniards may elect a government led by the center-right People’s Party, which is currently supported by 34% of voters, compared with 26% for the Socialist Party. The People’s Party will likely be forced to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party, which, according to the publication, could win 18% of the vote.

In his address to the nation, Sánchez warned about the growing popularity of far-right forces.

You, the Spanish people, must decide what role you want to play in this era and what role Spain should play. You must decide whether to join the far-right wave, which leads to regression everywhere it comes to power, or whether you want Spain to remain a bastion of openness, social justice and environmental responsibility

- said Sánchez.

Over the past year, Sánchez has gained recognition on the international stage as one of the Western leaders who most strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over their policies regarding the conflicts in Gaza and Iran.

In Spain, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the housing crisis; clashes broke out in Madrid and Valencia04.10.26, 04:57 • 9020 views

Olga Rozgon

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