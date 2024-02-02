Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih at 03:27 after the Ukrainian Air Force reported drone attacks on southeastern regions, including Kirovohrad.
Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Details
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone attack on the southeastern regions of Ukraine.
The first group of Russian drones flew into Ukrainian airspace from Mykolaiv region, heading for Kirovohrad region, at 22:46, the Air Force said. At 10:56 p.m., an air alert was declared in Kirovohrad region.
By 03:00, there were several such groups moving north, northeast, and northwest.
At 03:27, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih.
