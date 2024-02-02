Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone attack on the southeastern regions of Ukraine.

The first group of Russian drones flew into Ukrainian airspace from Mykolaiv region, heading for Kirovohrad region, at 22:46, the Air Force said. At 10:56 p.m., an air alert was declared in Kirovohrad region.

By 03:00, there were several such groups moving north, northeast, and northwest.

At 03:27, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih.

Kryvyi Rih detains suspect who shot at a house with an RPG