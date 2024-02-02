ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih

Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31299 views

The explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih at 03:27 after the Ukrainian Air Force reported drone attacks on southeastern regions, including Kirovohrad.

Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone attack on the southeastern regions of Ukraine.

The first group of Russian drones flew into Ukrainian airspace from Mykolaiv region, heading for Kirovohrad region, at 22:46, the Air Force said. At 10:56 p.m., an air alert was declared in Kirovohrad region.

By 03:00, there were several such groups moving north, northeast, and northwest.

At 03:27, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih. 

Kryvyi Rih detains suspect who shot at a house with an RPG26.01.24, 17:53 • 22473 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
suspilneSuspilne
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
mykolaivMykolaiv

