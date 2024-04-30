Social networks have too much political influence, according to almost 80% of Americans

Social media companies have too much influence on politics, according to 78% of American adults, according to a Pew Research Center survey; if divided by party, it is 84% of Republicans and 74% of Democrats. This was reported by Tech Crunch, according to UNN.

Details

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 78% of American adults believe that social media companies have too much influence on politics.

When broken down by party, this equals 84% of Republicans and 74% of Democrats, meaning that both parties can almost mutually agree on this issue. It is also noted that overall, this opinion has become 6% more popular since the last presidential election.

Americans believe that tech companies have too much political power, the publication writes.

However, the views of conservative and liberal Americans on the topic of tech companies' bias diverge. While 71% of Republicans surveyed said that big tech favors liberal views over conservative ones, 50% of Democrats said that tech companies equally support both sets of views. Only 15% of adults overall said tech companies support conservatives more than liberals.

Recall

TikTok has become an essential tool for many small businesses in the United States, powering the growth of more than 7 million businesses, generating billions in revenue, and supporting more than 224,000 jobs. A potential ban in the US would be a serious economic blow.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hinted that banning TikTok in the European Union is an option during a debate on April 29 in Maastricht, which features leading party candidates for the bloc's 2024 elections.