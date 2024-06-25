ukenru
"So far, the SBI is not conducting an investigation" - Sapian on Tyshchenko and the "fight" against call centers or bot farms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18712 views

The SBI communications advisor commented on the situation with MP Tyshchenko and the "fight" against call centers or bot farms, saying that, as far as she knew, "the SBI is not investigating this type of activity yet.

"So far, the SBI is not conducting an investigation" - Sapian on Tyshchenko and the "fight" against call centers or bot farms

The suspicion announced to MP Mykola Tyshchenko is not related to the fight against call centers or botnets. This was reported on the air of the KYIV24 TV channel by the communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation, Tetyana Sapyan, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

The host asked Sapian about his so-called fight against call centers or bot farms, noting "whether he knew what right the MP had to take over the functions of law enforcement agencies like this, and what his words meant: "I fought call centers and bot farms".

"At the moment, as far as I understand, this does not apply to the situation and the announcement of suspicion that we are talking about (Tyshchenko was notified of suspicion on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro - ed.) Of course, there is a political component. It is not my competence to characterize the behavior of politicians, as long as it is done within the law, of course. Therefore, as far as I know, there is no investigation into this type of activity in the SBI," Sapian replied.

Recall

A hearing to choose a preventive measure for MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro, is scheduled for today at 14:00 in Kyiv's Pechersk Court.

