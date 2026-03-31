Smoke from the fire in Russia's Ust-Luga may reach Estonia, but no serious health threat is expected

Photo: ERR

Smoke from a large-scale fire in the Russian port of Ust-Luga, which was visible in Ida-Virumaa over the weekend, may reach Estonia due to a change in wind direction. At the same time, Estonian experts do not consider it a serious threat to the health of local residents. This was reported by ERR with reference to specialists from the University of Tartu, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the consequences of large-scale fires that broke out after attacks on Russian oil facilities in Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and the Kirishi oil refinery. As a result, a significant amount of pollutants entered the air, which, under certain weather conditions, can spread to the territory of Estonia.

Photo: ERR

Associate Professor of Air Pollution Modeling at the University of Tartu, Marko Kaasik, stated that on Tuesday evening, the wind may change to northeasterly, which creates the possibility of smoke moving towards Estonia. According to him, air quality monitoring stations may record higher pollution levels, especially near Narva and Sinimäe.

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At the same time, Kaasik emphasized that there is no reason for excessive concern. According to him, the smoke plume is relatively narrow and moves quickly, and at a distance of tens of kilometers, its concentration is no longer such as to pose direct health risks. He also explained that some of the pollution rises higher into the atmosphere and dissipates, and possible rain can further reduce the concentration of particles in the air.

What residents are advised to do if smoke spreads

Professor of Environmental Hygiene at the University of Tartu, Hans Orru, noted that smoke from fires can affect the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, as well as exacerbate chronic diseases. The most vulnerable, according to him, are people with chronic diseases, the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

According to Orru, if smoke spreads, people should monitor air quality and their well-being, keep windows closed, and, if necessary, reduce ventilation in premises, especially if they smell smoke. Experts also emphasize that such fires pose the greatest danger in the immediate vicinity of the source of ignition, while by the time the pollution reaches Estonia, it has already significantly dissipated.

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