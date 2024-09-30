Situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult - Syniehubov

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106511 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171826 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140479 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144633 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139616 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184436 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174752 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111994 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43217 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114156 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62847 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69224 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184436 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190904 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143079 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147604 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138972 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155790 views
Situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18051 views

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported on the difficult situation in the Kupyansk sector due to enemy attacks. There is no occupant advance in the Lipetsk and Vovchansk sectors, the front remains stable.

The situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult because the Russian occupants are attacking from all directions the most. There is no enemy advance in the Lipetsk and  Vovchansk sectors.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The frontline is currently stable. There is no enemy advance in the Lipetsk and Vovchansk sectors. The situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult because the enemy attacks there from all directions the most. In the Izyum sector, let's say Borivske, the situation is quite difficult, but still our soldiers are standing on the ground and no losses of positions have been recorded there

- Syniehubov said.

Addendum

On September 29, the OTU “Kharkiv” reported that in the area of Hlyboke, in order to strengthen the positions of the 79th motorized rifle regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division , the enemy moved personnel of the Storm unit of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division. In Vovchansk, the enemy deployed personnel to replenish current losses.

The General Staff reported that 153 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, September 29 , with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Kharkiv sector, there were three firefights near Vovchansk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
iziumIzium
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

