Situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult - Syniehubov

The situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult because the Russian occupants are attacking from all directions the most. There is no enemy advance in the Lipetsk and Vovchansk sectors.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The frontline is currently stable. There is no enemy advance in the Lipetsk and Vovchansk sectors. The situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult because the enemy attacks there from all directions the most. In the Izyum sector, let's say Borivske, the situation is quite difficult, but still our soldiers are standing on the ground and no losses of positions have been recorded there - Syniehubov said.

Addendum

On September 29, the OTU “Kharkiv” reported that in the area of Hlyboke, in order to strengthen the positions of the 79th motorized rifle regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division , the enemy moved personnel of the Storm unit of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division. In Vovchansk, the enemy deployed personnel to replenish current losses.

The General Staff reported that 153 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, September 29 , with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Kharkiv sector, there were three firefights near Vovchansk.