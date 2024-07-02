Since the beginning of the year, 255 patients have used the service of free infertility treatment - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health reported that since the beginning of the year, 225 women have used free medical services for infertility treatment, and 71 patients have been diagnosed with pregnancy, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of 2024, 255 women have already used the free medical service for infertility treatment. According to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), 71 women were diagnosed with pregnancy after treatment, - the statement said.

This service is currently offered by 15 medical facilities in seven regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Rivne, and Chernivtsi. Women aged 19 to 40 can visit any medical facility that has a contract with the NHSU without the need for a referral.

At the beginning, the doctor will conduct an examination, determine the indications for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and, if necessary, refer the patient to other specialists (therapist, cardiologist, neurologist, endocrinologist).

After an additional examination, the patient will be referred to a multidisciplinary consultation, where a decision on further treatment will be made.

As part of the medical guarantees program, free infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technologies was introduced in Ukraine for the first time .