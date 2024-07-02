Since the beginning of the year, 255 patients have used the service of free infertility treatment - Ministry of Health

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72240 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93605 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174376 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220260 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135877 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364198 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180660 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149053 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197636 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 64241 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 59114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72303 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 74217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93657 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4664 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8426 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13689 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34971 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36758 views
Since the beginning of the year, 255 patients have used the service of free infertility treatment - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20750 views

Since the beginning of 2024, 255 women have used free medical services for infertility treatment, and in 71 cases, pregnancy was diagnosed after treatment, reports the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, 255 patients have used the service of free infertility treatment - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health reported that since the beginning of the year, 225 women have used free medical services for infertility treatment, and 71 patients have been diagnosed with pregnancy, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of 2024, 255 women have already used the free medical service for infertility treatment. According to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), 71 women were diagnosed with pregnancy after treatment,

- the statement said.

Details

This service is currently offered by 15 medical facilities in seven regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Rivne, and Chernivtsi. Women aged 19 to 40 can visit any medical facility that has a contract with the NHSU without the need for a referral.

At the beginning, the doctor will conduct an examination, determine the indications for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and, if necessary, refer the patient to other specialists (therapist, cardiologist, neurologist, endocrinologist).

After an additional examination, the patient will be referred to a multidisciplinary consultation, where a decision on further treatment will be made.

Recall

As part of the medical guarantees program, free infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technologies was introduced in Ukraine for the first time .

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Ivano-Frankivsk
Lviv
Rivne
Odesa
Kyiv
