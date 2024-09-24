Sybiha discusses with Brazilian Foreign Minister the Peace Formula and threats of Russia's preparations for strikes on the nuclear power system

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to discuss progress on the Peace Formula and the threat of Russian attacks on the nuclear energy system. This was reported by the minister on the social network X on September 24, UNN reports.

Details

"During our meeting, I thanked Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira for reaffirming Brazil's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sybiha wrote.

He noted that he had briefed Vieira "on the progress in the implementation of the Peace Formula".

"I also informed my Brazilian counterpart about our intelligence data on the threat of Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy system. This creates a risk of a nuclear incident. I urged Brazil to do everything possible to avoid such a scenario," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed further support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa. The two sides coordinated steps on the Formula for Peace, Ukraine's recovery, and energy assistance .