Sybiha and Yermak meet with Chinese Foreign Minister: discuss principles of peace for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, along with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the principles of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter, the minister said on X, UNN reports.

Details

"Together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, we met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi. We thanked China for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Focused on further steps towards the development of bilateral relations and trade. We discussed plans for further contacts at the highest level," Sybiha said.

We also briefed Minister Wang Yi on Ukraine's efforts to implement the Peace Formula and exchanged views on the principles of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on the UN Charter - said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

