Sybiha and Yermak meet with Chinese Foreign Minister: discuss principles of peace for Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 90347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106386 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171609 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144566 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174648 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111894 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42434 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114056 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62188 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68559 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171610 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174648 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190805 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138921 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155744 views
Sybiha and Yermak meet with Chinese Foreign Minister: discuss principles of peace for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14889 views

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The parties discussed support for Ukraine's sovereignty, the development of bilateral relations and trade, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, along with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the principles of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter, the minister said on X, UNN reports.

Details

"Together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, we met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi. We thanked China for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Focused on further steps towards the development of bilateral relations and trade. We discussed plans for further contacts at the highest level," Sybiha said.

We also briefed Minister Wang Yi on Ukraine's efforts to implement the Peace Formula and exchanged views on the principles of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on the UN Charter

- said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Brazil pushes Brazil-China plan for Ukraine-Russia talks at UN - Reuters25.09.24, 13:18 • 77178 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

