Shmyhal and the Danish Prime Minister discussed the implementation of reforms and Ukraine's integration into the EU

During a meeting with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed continued support for Ukraine, the implementation of reforms in the country, and proposed holding a conference between business representatives of the two countries. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .

We discussed with Ms. Frederiksen the implementation of reforms, integration into the EU and continued support. We have an excellent example of Denmark's assistance in the restoration of Mykolaiv. We appreciate this cooperation - Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian prime minister also suggested that Denmark organize a conference to establish a dialogue between the countries' businesses. "I am sure this will bring even more promising projects and even more benefits to both countries," he said.

He also thanked Denmark for signing an agreement on security cooperation.

Denmark played a key role in unblocking the decision on F-16 - Zelenskyy