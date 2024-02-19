Shmyhal and Kishida discussed visa liberalization between Ukraine and Japan

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Shmyhal and Kishida discussed visa liberalization between Ukraine and Japan

Shmyhal and Kishida discussed visa liberalization between Ukraine and Japan

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Japan discussed expanding bilateral cooperation through visa liberalization and increased trade ties, as well as continuing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including  visa liberalization, trade intensification and continued sanctions pressure on Russia. This was reported by Shmyhal , according to UNN.

Ukraine constantly feels Japan's solidarity in macro-financial, humanitarian, and sanctions support. Our countries are brought together by the presence of territories temporarily occupied by Russia. 

- Shmyhal said.

Details

Shmyhal said that their common task is to defeat the destructive forces that are trying to throw humanity back in time.

We discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation: visa liberalization, trade intensification, and continued sanctions pressure on Russia. We also emphasized bilateral cooperation for the reconstruction of Ukraine. 

 ," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal also noted that they agreed to open negotiations on updating the agreement on investment promotion and protection.

"Our goal is to provide investors with reliable legal protection and guarantees," the Prime Minister added.

According to him, a total of 56 documents were signed during the Recovery Conference and the visit of the government delegation. Among them:

-  Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income;

-  an agreement with the relevant Japanese ministry on cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure;

-  agreement to provide Ukraine with a rapid recovery grant;

-  agreements on private sector recovery with JICA and on assistance to Ukrainian producers with JETRO;

-  a number of bilateral memorandums of cooperation in the agricultural sector;

-  agreements with the Japan Urban Revitalization Agency and the Japan Water Management Agency on their participation in the restoration;

-  intensification of cooperation in medicine and education.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
fumio-kishidaFumio Kishida
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

