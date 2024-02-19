Shmyhal and Kishida discussed visa liberalization between Ukraine and Japan

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including visa liberalization, trade intensification and continued sanctions pressure on Russia. This was reported by Shmyhal , according to UNN.

Ukraine constantly feels Japan's solidarity in macro-financial, humanitarian, and sanctions support. Our countries are brought together by the presence of territories temporarily occupied by Russia. - Shmyhal said.

Details

Shmyhal said that their common task is to defeat the destructive forces that are trying to throw humanity back in time.

We discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation: visa liberalization, trade intensification, and continued sanctions pressure on Russia. We also emphasized bilateral cooperation for the reconstruction of Ukraine. ," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal also noted that they agreed to open negotiations on updating the agreement on investment promotion and protection.

"Our goal is to provide investors with reliable legal protection and guarantees," the Prime Minister added.

Japan launches a new EUR 1.25 billion program for Ukraine: what does it involve

According to him, a total of 56 documents were signed during the Recovery Conference and the visit of the government delegation. Among them:

- Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income;

- an agreement with the relevant Japanese ministry on cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure;

- agreement to provide Ukraine with a rapid recovery grant;

- agreements on private sector recovery with JICA and on assistance to Ukrainian producers with JETRO;

- a number of bilateral memorandums of cooperation in the agricultural sector;

- agreements with the Japan Urban Revitalization Agency and the Japan Water Management Agency on their participation in the restoration;

- intensification of cooperation in medicine and education.