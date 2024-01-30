She rented out non-existent cottages in the Carpathians: Lviv resident defrauded about 60 people

Khmelnytsky police have served a notice of suspicion to a 25-year-old woman who posted online ads for renting non-existent vacation cottages in the Carpathians. In this way, the suspect deceived 60 people from different cities of Ukraine. This was reported by the police of Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports .

Law enforcement officers detected a fraudster in Khmelnytskyi city. It was a 25-year-old Lviv resident who posted information on renting houses and cottages in the Carpathians on a popular classifieds website. To book a vacation spot, the woman demanded to pay the cost of housing one or two days in advance. The advance payment was from 2000 hryvnias. There were also those who paid for the entire vacation in advance, - the statement said.

Details

Having received the money, the offender either stopped contacting immediately or continued communication, and even sent the customers the geolocation of the alleged cottage. However, when the victims arrived at the place, they found that there was no such house, and the "landlady's" phone was already turned off.

To date, police have identified about 60 victims from different parts of Ukraine.

Investigators of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office served a 25-year-old woman a notice of suspicion under Art. 190 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

