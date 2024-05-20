ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107300 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150160 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154203 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Shares of Keyword Studios have risen sharply amid reports of a possible $2.79 billion deal from EQT

Shares of Keyword Studios have risen sharply amid reports of a possible $2.79 billion deal from EQT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15969 views

European private equity group EQT is in talks to buy Dublin-based video game developer Keywords Studios for $2.79 billion, sending Keywords Studios' share price to its highest level since March 13.

European private equity group EQT (EQTAB.ST) is in talks to buy Dublin-based video game development company Keywords Studios (KWS.L) for $2.79 billion. At the same time, the share price of Keyword Studios (LON:KWS) has risen sharply, reaching its highest level since March 13, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The share price of Keyword Studios has risen significantly and is likely to rise further on Monday, May 20, after reports emerged that Swedish private equity firm EQT is in talks to buy the company for £2.2 billion. It is indicated that the market capitalization of the company's shares is more than USD 1.16 billion. EQT is paying a premium of 70%, according to media reports.

HelpHelp

Founded in 1998, Keywords Studios is a global provider of creative and technological solutions for the video game and entertainment industry and now has more than 70 locations in 26 countries.

It is still unclear whether Keyword will accept it, as the video game development company has previously rejected four EQT offers.

According to UK takeover rules, EQT has until June 15 to either make a firm offer or withdraw from the deal.

Recall

Tesla shares fell 5.5% amid the announcement of hundreds of layoffs, including the closure of two divisions and the departure of two senior executives.

According to Bank of America (BofA), Apple shares are a "top pick". BofA predicts that Apple has 4 catalysts for improved earnings this year , including the launch of the iPhone 16 with artificial intelligence. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
reutersReuters
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
apple-incApple Inc.

