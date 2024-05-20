Shares of Keyword Studios have risen sharply amid reports of a possible $2.79 billion deal from EQT

European private equity group EQT (EQTAB.ST) is in talks to buy Dublin-based video game development company Keywords Studios (KWS.L) for $2.79 billion. At the same time, the share price of Keyword Studios (LON:KWS) has risen sharply, reaching its highest level since March 13, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The share price of Keyword Studios has risen significantly and is likely to rise further on Monday, May 20, after reports emerged that Swedish private equity firm EQT is in talks to buy the company for £2.2 billion. It is indicated that the market capitalization of the company's shares is more than USD 1.16 billion. EQT is paying a premium of 70%, according to media reports.

HelpHelp

Founded in 1998, Keywords Studios is a global provider of creative and technological solutions for the video game and entertainment industry and now has more than 70 locations in 26 countries.

It is still unclear whether Keyword will accept it, as the video game development company has previously rejected four EQT offers.

According to UK takeover rules, EQT has until June 15 to either make a firm offer or withdraw from the deal.

Recall

Tesla shares fell 5.5% amid the announcement of hundreds of layoffs, including the closure of two divisions and the departure of two senior executives.

According to Bank of America (BofA), Apple shares are a "top pick". BofA predicts that Apple has 4 catalysts for improved earnings this year , including the launch of the iPhone 16 with artificial intelligence.