Shahed drones reportedly moving in the direction of Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the direction of movement of "Shahed" groups in different parts of the country. Reported by UNN

In the northern direction, groups of "Shahed" were observed in the Vinnytsia region, heading north.

At the same time, in the southern direction, "Shakhty" are spotted in the Mykolaiv region, heading for the city of Mykolaiv.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions