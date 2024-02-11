ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Shahed drones reportedly moving in the direction of Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions

Kyiv

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones moving in the northern and southern directions of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the direction of movement of "Shahed" groups in different parts of the country. Reported by UNN

In the northern direction, groups of "Shahed" were observed in the Vinnytsia region, heading north. 

At the same time, in the southern direction, "Shakhty" are spotted in the Mykolaiv region, heading for the city of Mykolaiv. 

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions11.02.24, 01:50 • 71458 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
mykolaivMykolaiv

