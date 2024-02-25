Seven Ukrainian companies already produce Ukrainian analogs of Lancet - Fedorov

Ukrainian analogs of Lancet are already being produced by 7 companies. Most of them are already undergoing successful testing. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today you see products that all government teams and the Armed Forces are working on. This is the Ukrainian Lancet. We have recently tested the first products, and there are already 7 companies in Ukraine that are developing a certain analog, and more and more of them are being successfully tested - Fedorov said.

Addendum

Minister Kamyshin reported that strikes on strategic Russian targets were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones. 2024 will be the year when Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield.