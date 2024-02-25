$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41718 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204972 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253562 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159660 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372592 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Seven Ukrainian companies already produce Ukrainian analogs of Lancet - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23282 views

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said that 7 companies are currently producing Ukrainian drones analogous to Lancet, which have successfully passed tests.

Seven Ukrainian companies already produce Ukrainian analogs of Lancet - Fedorov

Ukrainian analogs of Lancet are already being produced by 7 companies. Most of them are already undergoing successful testing. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today you see products that all government teams and the Armed Forces are working on. This is the Ukrainian Lancet. We have recently tested the first products, and there are already 7 companies in Ukraine that are developing a certain analog, and more and more of them are being successfully tested

- Fedorov said.

Addendum

Minister Kamyshin reported that strikes on strategic Russian targets were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones. 2024 will be the year when Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
