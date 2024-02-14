Serbian court returns ex-SSU General Naumov's case for new trial

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Serbian court returns ex-SSU General Naumov's case for new trial

Serbian court returns ex-SSU General Naumov's case for new trial

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Serbian Court of Appeal overturned the sentence of former SBU General Andrei Naumov, who was sentenced to one year in prison, and returned the case for retrial to the lower court in Niš.

The first-instance verdict, which sentenced former SBU General Andriy Naumov to one year in prison in September 2023, has been overturned by the Court of Appeal in the Serbian city of Nis. According to the Balkan service of Radio Liberty, the case against Naumov was returned to the court in Nis for a new decision, UNN reports .

Context

In early June 2022, former Ukrainian intelligence officer, former SBU General Andriy Naumov, was detained in Serbia along with German citizen Alexander Axt, who was found to be in possession of hundreds of thousands of euros. On September 29, 2023, a court in Nis, southern Serbia, sentenced to one year in prison on money laundering charges.

On February 14, the Court of Appeal in the Serbian city of Nis overturned the verdict that sentenced former high-ranking official Naumov to one year in prison, and the case was returned to the court of Nis for a new decision, Radio Liberty reports.

Recall

Andriy Naumov started working for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in 2019. In 2021, he was fired by the then-head of the agency, Ivan Bakanov.  Naumov left Ukraine on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In Ukraine, Naumov's name began to be associated with the case of high treason against the former head of the Crimean SBU, Oleg Kulinich, but the case of high treason against him was never opened in Ukraine due to a lack of evidence.

Ukraine sent Serbia a request for Naumov's extradition in mid-October 2022, and the Court of Appeal refused to extradite the former head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department to Ukraine.

The ex-intelligence officer was at the center of journalistic investigations related to corruption, smuggling of money and other valuables abroad: in 2020, Schemes revealed Naumov's real estate, which did not correspond to the declared income of the civil servant.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising