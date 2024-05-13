Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council arrives in Ukraine

Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council, has arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN reports.

I am pleased to welcome Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council, to Kyiv. The United States reaffirms our unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal aggression - the diplomat said in a statement.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that Ukraine will withstand Russia's intensified attacks on the front lineand the United States will provide the necessary equipment, weapons and assistance.

