Security and Defense Forces Attack Missile Storage Arsenal in Russia, Distance to Target Over 600 Kilometers

As a result of a joint operation by the GUR, SSO, SBU, SVR and the Armed Forces, a 1st class arsenal of missiles, ammunition and explosives in the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region of Russia was destroyed. The arsenal was attacked with 120 kamikaze drones of various types of Ukrainian production. The distance to the target is more than 600 kilometers. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

On the night of September 29, as a result of a joint operation of the GUR, SSO, SBU, SZR and AFU, a 1st class arsenal of missiles, ammunition and explosives was destroyed in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region of Russia - said the UNN source.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the arsenal was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on September 29 with 120 Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones of various types. The distance to the target was over 600 kilometers.

According to Russian social media, loud explosions were heard in the area of the hit, followed by a large-scale fire.

“As a result of the hit, ammunition and missile storage sites were damaged, which will lead to a shortage of ammunition for the units of the Russian occupation army,” the source said.

AddendumAddendum

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported earlier that the ammunition arsenal of the main missile and artillery armament department of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked in the Volgograd region of Russia. Some of Iran's ballistic missiles and launchers were stored there.

Russian telegram channels reported earlier that explosions were heard in Yeysk, Krasnodar region, near a military camp. Explosions were also heard in Tsimlyansk, Volgodonsk, and Samara in Rostov region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the regions of the federation allegedly attacked 125 Ukrainian UAVs on Sunday night.