Security and Defense Forces Attack Missile Storage Arsenal in Russia, Distance to Target Over 600 Kilometers

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 88207 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106178 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171283 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140197 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144462 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139552 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112124 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174503 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111769 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41346 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113910 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 61176 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 67600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171283 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190667 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142893 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142804 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138828 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155660 views
Security and Defense Forces Attack Missile Storage Arsenal in Russia, Distance to Target Over 600 Kilometers

Security and Defense Forces Attack Missile Storage Arsenal in Russia, Distance to Target Over 600 Kilometers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19759 views

Ukrainian security and defense forces attacked a missile storage arsenal in the Volgograd region of Russia. 120 Ukrainian-made kamikaze attack drones hit the target at a distance of over 600 km.

As a result of a joint operation by the GUR, SSO, SBU, SVR and the Armed Forces, a 1st class arsenal of missiles, ammunition and explosives in the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region of Russia was destroyed. The arsenal was attacked with 120 kamikaze drones of various types of Ukrainian production. The distance to the target is more than 600 kilometers. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

On the night of September 29, as a result of a joint operation of the GUR, SSO, SBU, SZR and AFU, a 1st class arsenal of missiles, ammunition and explosives was destroyed in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region of Russia

- said the UNN source.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the arsenal was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on September 29 with 120 Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones of various types. The distance to the target was over 600 kilometers.

According to Russian social media, loud explosions were heard in the area of the hit, followed by a large-scale fire.

“As a result of the hit, ammunition and missile storage sites were damaged, which will lead to a shortage of ammunition for the units of the Russian occupation army,” the source said.

AddendumAddendum

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported earlier that the ammunition arsenal of the main missile and artillery armament department of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked in the Volgograd region of Russia. Some of Iran's ballistic missiles and launchers were stored there.

Russian telegram channels reported earlier that explosions were heard in Yeysk, Krasnodar region, near a military camp. Explosions were also heard in Tsimlyansk, Volgodonsk, and Samara in Rostov region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the regions of the federation allegedly attacked 125 Ukrainian UAVs on Sunday night.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

