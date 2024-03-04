Scholz: Ukraine will not receive Taurus if German military is needed to control missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"You can't put in a weapon system with a very wide range and not think about how to control it," Scholz said.

He also added: "If you want to provide governance, and this is only possible with the participation of German soldiers, then for me it is not negotiable.

Germany has not yet approved the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, fearing the expansion of the war and a direct confrontation with Russia.

The British government has privately called on Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles , as London expressed irritation over comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about possible British involvement in Ukraine.