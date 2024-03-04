Scholz: Ukraine will not receive Taurus if German military is needed to control missiles

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21356 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51706 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224434 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250046 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155907 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371812 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23967 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 73298 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 231619 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 186289 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204453 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14255 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22907 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23279 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47092 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54667 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Scholz: Ukraine will not receive Taurus if German military is needed to control missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23834 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out giving Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles if German troops have to provide missile control.

Scholz: Ukraine will not receive Taurus if German military is needed to control missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian. 

Details

"You can't put in a weapon system with a very wide range and not think about how to control it," Scholz said. 

He also added: "If you want to provide governance, and this is only possible with the participation of German soldiers, then for me it is not negotiable.

Germany has not yet approved the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, fearing the expansion of the war and a direct confrontation with Russia.

The British government has privately called on Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles , as London expressed irritation over comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about possible British involvement in Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
The Guardian
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
London
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14