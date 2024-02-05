SBU: Supreme Court official detained for justifying Russian aggression

Law enforcement officers detained an official of the Supreme Court of Ukraine who justified Russian aggression, expected a new Russian offensive and hoped for a quick occupation of the state. He faces up to eight years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

The SBU collected evidence against the head of one of the structural units of the Supreme Court of Ukraine. The official justified Russian armed aggression and temporary occupation of our country - the SBU said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers have published recordings of conversations in which the official denies Ukraine's sovereignty and proposes to give the occupiers the southern regions, including Odesa and Kherson.

In communication with his subordinate, the official also glorified the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner PMC and supported their participation in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the official proposed to launch a new offensive against Ukraine from the north to capture Lviv and neighboring regions, the SBU said.

During the searches at the offender's place of residence, the offender was detected:

cell phones and computers with evidence of criminal activity;

almost 300 unaccounted for small arms ammunition;



special technical means of illegal surveillance;



pro-Kremlin literature.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants committed by an official).

The offender faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

