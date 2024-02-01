ukenru
Odesa region: Fraudster posing as a counterintelligence officer and "selling positions" in the special service detained

Odesa region: Fraudster posing as a counterintelligence officer and "selling positions" in the special service detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26051 views

The SBU exposed in Odesa region a fraudster posing as a counterintelligence officer and offering employment in the SBU for money.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a fraudster in Odesa region who posed as a current employee of the special services and "sold positions". This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the defendant introduced himself as a counterintelligence officer and offered fake employment in one of the regional departments of the Ukrainian special service for money.

However, after receiving money from the "candidate," the fraudster would cut off contact with him and disappear in search of a new victim.

SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the offender and detained him while he was receiving money from the Ukrainian military. According to the investigation, the fraudster promised the man to "positively resolve the issue" of his transfer to the SBU military service.

Image

The investigation revealed that the suspect was a citizen of a neighboring European country who specialized in fraudulent schemes in the financial sector.

The investigation revealed that the offender had previously been detained by the National Police for stealing bank funds, and one of Kyiv's district courts is already considering an indictment against him on several counts,

- the statement said.

Based on the SBU materials, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed repeatedly). The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 3 years in prison.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, a border guard posing as an SBU officer and promising to "arrange" for a man to avoid mobilization was detained in Chernivtsi .

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

