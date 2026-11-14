SBU Major General Duka is ready to testify publicly in the NABU case

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood Serhii Duka confirmed his readiness to testify in a public format. He reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider creating a Temporary Investigative Commission to comprehensively and objectively examine the activities of anti-corruption agencies, in particular to "verify circumstances that may indicate that their activities are being used in the interests of the aggressor state."

According to him, "a well-planned and pre-rehearsed information and political special operation is taking place" in Ukraine’s information space.

Its purpose is to discredit Ukraine’s top political leadership and key government agencies responsible for ensuring security and compliance with the constitutional order in Ukraine. I dealt with countering Russian special services and know how they operate. The purpose of such actions is to undermine trust in the state and weaken Ukraine during the war and during negotiations - his post reads.

Duka also appealed to the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Head of the SBU, asking them to provide an urgent political and legal assessment of the situation.

Context

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing undue benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in the "Carthage" operation was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Serhii Duka in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to go into hiding from the investigation.

Following the court’s decision, SBU officers began raising funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. The day before, SBU officers defending Ukraine’s independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising effort for his bail directly from the frontline.