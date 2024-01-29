SBU detains organizers of mobilization evasion schemes, including local hospital officials

The SBU dismantled 5 schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age. The organizers of the schemes, who forged documents for persons liable for military service, were detained. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A criminal group, which included two officials of Kyiv medical institutions and the head of a local NGO, was detained in Kyiv. The defendants fabricated medical reports to establish disability for their clients of groups 2 or 3.

In Chernivtsi, 3 officials of local hospitals were exposed for selling fake medical reports on mental illness. To maximize the concealment of their actions, the organizers of the "scheme" falsely issued hospitalization and inpatient discharge certificates.

In Lviv, a medical worker was detained for selling fake medical and social examination reports on disability groups.

In Cherkasy region, the head of a private construction company was found to be facilitating disability registration for women potential conscripts for money.

A local barber who organized the smuggling of fugitives to the EU for money was detained in Khmelnytsky region.

SBU exposes scheme of Ministry of Defense officials and Lviv Arsenal managers who stole almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells

Add

The cost of such "services" ranged from $3,000 to $10,000, depending on the urgency and method of escape. We also managed to prevent the illegal trafficking of more than 50 potential recruits abroad.