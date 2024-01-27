SBU exposes scheme of Ministry of Defense officials and Lviv Arsenal managers who stole almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a scheme of embezzlement of public funds during the purchase of ammunition. It concerns officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal, who stole almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and heads of affiliated companies were involved in the fraud.

The criminals tried to steal almost UAH 1.5 billion from the state budget by purchasing 100,000 mortar rounds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in August 2022, officials signed a contract for the purchase of a wholesale batch of artillery shells with the Lviv Arsenal arms supplier.

The Ministry of Defense then transferred the entire amount stipulated in the signed document to the company's accounts.

After receiving the funds, the company's management transferred part of the money to the balance sheet of a foreign commercial entity that was supposed to deliver the ordered ammunition to Ukraine. However, the company did not send a single artillery shell to our country, and the funds received were transferred to the accounts of another affiliated company in the Balkans. the SBU said in a statement

The rest of the amount from the Ministry of Defense remained on the accounts of the Ukrainian company in one of the capital's banks.

As a result of complex measures, the SBU officers documented the scheme of embezzlement of public funds and identified all persons involved in the fraud.

Thanks to the measures taken by the SBU, the stolen funds were arrested, and the issue of their return to the budget of Ukraine is being resolved.

Based on the SBU materials, 5 persons involved in the proceedings were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed by an organized group).

In particular, the former and current heads of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, the head and commercial director of the Lviv Arsenal company, as well as their accomplice, a representative of a foreign commercial structure, were suspected.

The SBU detained one of the suspects on his attempt to leave Ukraine, and he is currently in custody. The issue of preventive measures for the other defendants is currently being resolved.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The complex measures were carried out jointly with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

