SBU exposes scheme of Ministry of Defense officials and Lviv Arsenal managers who stole almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126148 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273584 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177580 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166967 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148694 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242652 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105115 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 99144 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 74185 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 70653 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 82958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242649 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239336 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126142 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102925 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103148 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119492 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119948 views
SBU exposes scheme of Ministry of Defense officials and Lviv Arsenal managers who stole almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31329 views

SBU exposed officials and managers of Lviv Arsenal who misappropriated almost UAH 1.5 billion of state funds intended for the purchase of ammunition. The offenders tried to withdraw the money through a scheme involving fictitious companies, but the stolen funds were seized and returned to the state budget.

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a scheme of embezzlement of public funds during the purchase of ammunition. It concerns officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal, who stole almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and heads of affiliated companies were involved in the fraud.

The criminals tried to steal almost UAH 1.5 billion from the state budget by purchasing 100,000 mortar rounds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in August 2022, officials signed a contract for the purchase of a wholesale batch of artillery shells with the Lviv Arsenal arms supplier.

The Ministry of Defense then transferred the entire amount stipulated in the signed document to the company's accounts.

After receiving the funds, the company's management transferred part of the money to the balance sheet of a foreign commercial entity that was supposed to deliver the ordered ammunition to Ukraine. However, the company did not send a single artillery shell to our country, and the funds received were transferred to the accounts of another affiliated company in the Balkans.

the SBU said in a statement

The rest of the amount from the Ministry of Defense remained on the accounts of the Ukrainian company in one of the capital's banks.

Addendum Addendum

As a result of complex measures, the SBU officers documented the scheme of embezzlement of public funds and identified all persons involved in the fraud.

Thanks to the measures taken by the SBU, the stolen funds were arrested, and the issue of their return to the budget of Ukraine is being resolved.

Based on the SBU materials, 5 persons involved in the proceedings were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed by an organized group).

Image

In particular, the former and current heads of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, the head and commercial director of the Lviv Arsenal company, as well as their accomplice, a representative of a foreign commercial structure, were suspected.

The SBU detained one of the suspects on his attempt to leave Ukraine, and he is currently in custody. The issue of preventive measures for the other defendants is currently being resolved.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The complex measures were carried out jointly with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

SBU detains Armed Forces colonel and his accomplice who organized kickback scheme for supplying goods to the army19.01.24, 15:46 • 23238 views

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising