SBI seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and takes over Morozyuk's property

The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested the property of the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, UNN writes.

Details

In the criminal proceedings regarding the fraudulent scheme of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his family, the real estate and vehicles of the businessman, his family members - wife, son and mother-in-law, two of his accomplices and companies controlled by them - were seized. The issue of seizing the real estate of Roman Hrynkevych's former fiancée, Sonia Morozyuk, and another accomplice was also initiated.

In the criminal proceedings, the real estate and vehicles of the Lviv businessman, his family members - wife, son and mother-in-law, two of his accomplices and companies controlled by them - were seized. The issue of seizing the real estate of the fiancée of the Lviv businessman's son and another accomplice was also initiated - the statement said.

At the same time, the SBI did not change the qualification of crimes committed by members of the criminal organization led by businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. It is noted that the suspicions were served in mid-January 2024 on five people of creating and participating in a criminal organization and of seizing another's property by breach of trust (fraud) committed under martial law, in particularly large amounts, by a criminal organization (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 1.2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ministry of Defense terminates contracts with Hrynkevych's companies and submits an application to the SBI

The criminal actions were classified as fraud, as they were organized with the aim of seizing other people's property (funds) through the conclusion of contracts with the Ministry of Defense by a number of controlled contractors for the purchase of goods, including clothing for the military. As a result, they delivered products of inadequate quality that could not be used for their intended purpose, which is qualified as fraud and breach of trust.

The SBI emphasized that they continue to take all necessary procedural measures and document all illegal actions of the members of the criminal organization.

Recall

Ihor Hrynkevych is a suspect in two criminal cases. He was detained on December 29, 2023, for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning property seized from companies he controlled during the investigation. The next day after his arrest, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on him. Mr. Hrynkevych was placed in custody with the possibility of bail. While in jail, Hrynkevych was served with a second suspicion of supplying low-quality clothing to the army.

During 2022-2023, Roman Hrynkevych traveled abroad 11 times under the "Shlyakh" system - prosecutor

In addition to Hrynkevych Sr. his son Roman Hrynkevych is a suspect in the case of supplies to the army. He was detained in Odesa after being wanted. Now Roman Hrynkevych is also under arrest.

Court remands Roman Hrynkevych in custody and sets bail at half a billion hryvnias