During 2022-2023, Roman Hrynkevych traveled abroad 11 times under the "Shlyakh" system - prosecutor

Roman Hrynkevych, who is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion, left Ukraine 11 times in 2022-2023. This was announced by the prosecutor during the court hearing, UNN reports.

"During this period (2022-2023 - ed.), he (Hrynkevych - ed.) traveled abroad 11 times using the Shlyakh system," the prosecutor said.

At the same time, Hrynkevych said that he was not going to leave the country and would prove his honor and defend his rightness.

"The facts they cite, in my opinion, have no force. Especially when today the Prosecutor General's Office claims that I was allegedly going to cross the border. I am not going to leave the country, I will prove my honor and defend my rightness," said Hrynkevych.

In addition, Hrynkevych's lawyer stated that his client did not intend to flee Ukraine.

"At 7 a.m., practically naked, they found him in his apartment. Is this how he was at the checkpoint, how he tried to cross the border?" - the lawyer said.

He noted that Hrynkevych learned about the court's request to detain him for questioning from the news and was going to come to Kyiv today to file a corresponding application.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has started a hearing to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

Addendum

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.