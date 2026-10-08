Sandu responded on whether Moldova is ready for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine amid another winter during the war

Moldova is ready to accept a new wave of Ukrainian refugees if a difficult humanitarian situation arises in Ukraine this winter due to Russian attacks. Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated this on October 8 at the Moldova Security Forum in Chișinău, NewsMaker reports, writes UNN.

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According to Sandu, more than 1 million Ukrainians have arrived in Moldova since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, of whom around 100,000 have remained to live in the country.

If it is as difficult in Ukraine this winter as the whole world expects, we are ready to accept as many people as need safety — the president emphasized.

Moldova is also preparing for possible energy problems

Former Prime Minister of Moldova and the president's special envoy, Dorin Recean, confirmed that the authorities are already considering the possibility of a new influx of refugees. The preparations also include humanitarian, logistical, and energy support for Ukraine.

"Russia's war is already dangerously reaching Moldova": Sandu reacts emotionally to yet another shelling

Recean explained that the energy systems of the two countries are interconnected, so Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure could also create problems for Moldova.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Chișinău would not be able to independently provide Ukraine with the necessary volumes of electricity. However, Moldova could become a transit country for electricity supplies from Romania.

Moldova is creating shelters at checkpoints near the border with Ukraine