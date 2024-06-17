Russia's strike on Poltava: law enforcement and rescuers show the scale of destruction

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15624 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 146297 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143218 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156693 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209372 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151854 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370845 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183290 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149976 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 146297 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 124193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143218 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156693 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11848 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13099 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17205 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18398 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33857 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russia's strike on Poltava: law enforcement and rescuers show the scale of destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34967 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, civilian infrastructure was destroyed, a fire broke out over 100 square meters, 12 people were injured, including 2 children, and residential buildings and power lines were damaged.

Russia's strike on Poltava: law enforcement and rescuers show the scale of destruction

Today the enemy shelled Poltava. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of about 100 square meters. Law enforcement and rescuers released photos and videos of the aftermath of the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

On June 17, the Russian army struck at the civilian infrastructure of the regional center. All emergency services and utilities are working at the scene. Police and SBU investigators under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office are documenting the consequences of the war crime.

According to the State Emergency Service, the blast wave damaged the glazing of nearby residential and administrative buildings. Power lines were also damaged as a result of the hostilities. Rescuers eliminated the fire.

Currently, 12 people are known to be wounded.

"Doctors are providing them with professional assistance, three people have been hospitalized, two of the wounded are children. Multi-storey residential buildings located near the site of the enemy hit were also damaged. In addition, the power grid was damaged, which resulted in a power outage for 53,000 residential and 2,400 legal consumers," said Yevhen Rohachov, head of Poltava police.

Enemy strike in Poltava region: number of casualties rises to 12, including two children17.06.24, 16:46 • 37453 views

Police officers ensure the protection of public order and, together with representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office, record the consequences of the war crime.

Addendum

Earlier, Pronin reported that Russian troops had preliminarily hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, there are victimsand there may be people under the rubble.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Poltava
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91