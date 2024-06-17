Russia's strike on Poltava: law enforcement and rescuers show the scale of destruction

Today the enemy shelled Poltava. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of about 100 square meters. Law enforcement and rescuers released photos and videos of the aftermath of the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

On June 17, the Russian army struck at the civilian infrastructure of the regional center. All emergency services and utilities are working at the scene. Police and SBU investigators under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office are documenting the consequences of the war crime.

According to the State Emergency Service, the blast wave damaged the glazing of nearby residential and administrative buildings. Power lines were also damaged as a result of the hostilities. Rescuers eliminated the fire.

Currently, 12 people are known to be wounded.

"Doctors are providing them with professional assistance, three people have been hospitalized, two of the wounded are children. Multi-storey residential buildings located near the site of the enemy hit were also damaged. In addition, the power grid was damaged, which resulted in a power outage for 53,000 residential and 2,400 legal consumers," said Yevhen Rohachov, head of Poltava police.

Enemy strike in Poltava region: number of casualties rises to 12, including two children

Police officers ensure the protection of public order and, together with representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office, record the consequences of the war crime.

Addendum

Earlier, Pronin reported that Russian troops had preliminarily hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, there are victimsand there may be people under the rubble.